WashU Spaces: University Libraries Preservation Lab

Have you ever highlighted a passage in a library book? Or spilled soggy cornflakes on its pages? Or “repaired” a torn cover with neon-pink duct tape?
Mary Whiteley, library technical specialist, has two messages for you.
One: Stop. And two: You are not alone.
“We’ve seen it all,” said Whiteley, a 23-year veteran of University Libraries. “I stopped being surprised a long time ago.”
Whiteley and her colleagues — Anthony De Marinis, librarian supervisor, and Rose Haynes, a library technical assistant — make up the preservation unit of University Libraries at Washington University in St. Louis. Together, they repair and restore hundreds of damaged books every year.
