Gov. Parson meets with Washington University leaders

Washington University leaders met with Missouri’s newly installed governor, Mike Parson, during his Wed., June 20, visit to the Medical Campus. Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, talked with Parson about the university’s academic strengths, innovative research and world-class patient care.

The governor’s visit was one in a series of stops in St. Louis to meet with the area’s top employers, including Schnuck Markets and Boeing Co.

“We appreciated the chance to talk with Gov. Parson as he engages with academic, business and community leaders across Missouri. There is so much we can do, together, to improve the quality of life for Missourians and strengthen the state’s workforce and economic development efforts,” Wrighton said. “We welcome the opportunity to be part of the effort to improve the state of Missouri.”