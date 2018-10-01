Holekamp family funds $1K grants for student startups

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Thanks to a $500,000 gift from Cliff Holekamp and his father, Bill Holekamp, known as the Holekamp Seed Fund, Olin Business School at Washington University In St. Louis now offers up to 20 grants a year of $1,000 to students who need a small injection of capital to get a startup business off the ground.

“I’m just interested in having all of our entrepreneurship students take action on their ideas and that they have the support to pursue a passion,” said Holekamp, professor of practice in entrepreneurship and academic director for entrepreneurship at Olin.

