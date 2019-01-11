Board grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 7, a few faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, effective that day unless otherwise noted.
Appointment with tenure
Bruno Sinopoli as professor of electrical and systems engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science (took effect Jan. 1);
Granting of tenure
Cynthia Cryder as associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School; and
Promotion with tenure
Andrew P. Knight to professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.