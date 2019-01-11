Board grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 7, a few faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, effective that day unless otherwise noted.

Appointment with tenure

Bruno Sinopoli as professor of electrical and systems engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science (took effect Jan. 1);

Granting of tenure

Cynthia Cryder as associate professor of marketing at Olin Business School; and

Promotion with tenure