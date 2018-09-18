Sinopoli named chair of Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Bruno Sinopoli, a renowned expert in cyber-physical system and control systems, has been named chair of the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis, effective Jan. 1.

Sinopoli comes to Washington University from Carnegie Mellon University, where he is a professor in the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering and co-director of the Smart Infrastructure Institute.

To read more about Sinopoli’s appointment, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science’s website.