Law speaker series features public interest law, policy advocates

The School of Law’s Access to Justice Public Interest Law & Policy Speaker Series spring lineup features lawyers, judges, authors and academics who will address a spectrum of high-profile issues, among them Supreme Court litigation, religion and American politics, wrongful convictions and sustainable development in Africa.

In 2019, the School of Law is highlighting women speakers as part of the 150th anniversary celebration of the admission of women to Washington University in St. Louis and to the School of Law.

The spring series leads off with Frank Susman, a highly regarded Constitution expert and experienced U.S. Supreme Court advocate, who will discuss “Abortion Litigation in the U.S. Supreme Court” at noon Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom.

The lineup also includes journalist Amy Sullivan; Suerie Moon, research director of Harvard Global Health Institute: Melissa Rogers and Peter Wehner, senior fellows at the Brookings Institution and the Ethics and Public Policy Center; Lara Bazelon, author of “Rectify: The Power of Restorative Justice After Wrongful Conviction”; Sophie Nappert, international mediator and arbitrator; Vivene Harris, a judge on the Supreme Court of Jamaica, Ambassador Carlos Wahnon Veiga, of the Embassy of Cabo Verde; Deborah Hensler, director of the Law & Policy Lab at Stanford Law School; Wesley Bell, St. Louis County circuit attorney; Kim Gardner, St. Louis city circuit attorney; and Adam Foss, former assistant district attorney of Suffolk County, Mass.

Through this series, now in its 21st year, the law school endeavors to provide a forum for the law school and the wider university community to engage in an interdisciplinary discussion of legal, social, political and economic issues that bear upon access to justice.

The law school is collaborating with multiple partners across the campus in the upcoming series, including: the Brown School’s Clark-Fox Policy Institute; the Institute for Public Health; the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics; the Prison Education Project; the Africa initiative; and the Assembly Series.

Each program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Karen Tokarz at 314-935-6414 or tokarz@wustl.edu. For a full listing of lectures, visit the law website.