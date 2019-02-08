Parking and Transportation provides updates, alerts for spring

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

As students, faculty and staff dig in to the spring semester, the Parking and Transportation team at Washington University in St. Louis is sharing plans for the months ahead.

Metro town halls

Metro Transit town hall sessions are underway. Metro officials will discuss with the campus community plans for improving transit processes, platforms and customer service. Visit the Parking and Transportation website for details on upcoming dates. For those who cannot attend in person, a video from a session this week is available.

“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to learn more about Metro and engage in a dialogue with the team,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “We encourage you to attend if possible.”

Campus2Home

The Campus2Home service area has expanded. The new service area will better address the needs of the growing population of Danforth Campus students living east of Skinker Boulevard and was selected based on data analysis of student residences in the area. To learn more, visit the Campus2Home webpage.

Parking impacts

Over the next few months, Washington University will host several events that will have an impact on campus parking.

“While we will do all we can to keep traffic moving and minimize parking disruptions, we anticipate some degree of parking constraints,” Carter said. “We recommend you plan ahead or consider alternative transportation options when possible.”

Blacks in America: 400 Years Plus (part 1 of trilogy): impact to Zone 2 on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 10

Attendance is expected to be significant and will impact Zone 2 permit holders.

Eliot Society Family Night: impact to the lot east of the Athletic Complex (Lot 31) on Feb. 15

Eliot Society Family Night at the Washington University men’s and women’s basketball games is Friday, Feb. 15. Throughout the day of the event, there will be parking restrictions in Lot 31, just east of the Athletic Complex. During the evening, the teams anticipate heavy volume in the garages.

Olin She Suite: Impact to Zone 3 on March 8

The Olin She Suite event on March 8 will impact Zone 3 permit holders, particularly those who park in the Millbrook Garage.

Thurtene Carnival prep: alert for Zones 2 and 4 from mid-March through early April

As early as March 11, the team will begin to implement parking restrictions in the church Lot, located in Zone 4. The lot will be used as a staging area for carnival materials, which will be delivered March 18.

The carnival will begin moving to Zone 2 starting April 7; however, there may be minor parking disruptions earlier in the week as the area is prepared.

During the week of April 8, Zone 2 permit holders should expect parking restrictions to expand as rides, tents and equipment continue to be set up on campus.

Olin Celebration Weekend: Impact to Zone 3 on April 5 and 6

Heavy traffic volume is expected in Zone 3, particularly the Millbrook Garage, on April 5 and 6 during Olin Celebration Weekend.

Thurtene Carnival and WashU Reunion Weekend: impact from April 12-14

During the festivities, parking will be limited. This impact will continue through April 18. The team will open additional parking spaces as materials from the event are removed and the area is cleaned.

Pow Wow: impact to the lot east of the Athletic Complex (Lot 31) on April 20

Pow Wow is scheduled for April 20. Expect minor parking restrictions in Lot 31, just east of the Athletic Complex.

Commencement: parking alerts for early to mid-May

Starting the week of May 6, the Parking and Transportation team will begin placing signs and staging barricades in preparation for parking and traffic restrictions around campus.

While the universitywide Commencement ceremony will take place May 17, there will be Commencement activities underway throughout the week, starting as early as May 14.

Specific details will be announced in late April or early May. Additional details can be found on the Commencement site.

For more information about parking and transportation, visit parking.wustl.edu.