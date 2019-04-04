Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 1, the following faculty were appointed with tenure, promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Appointment with tenure

Kevin Michael Bennett as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 1); and

Neal Patwari as professor of electrical and systems engineering and computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Granting of tenure

Christopher D. Smyser, MD, as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (effective March 1); and

Hongxi Yin as associate professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Promotion with tenure

Alexander B. Barnes to associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences;

Monique A. Bedasse to associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences;

ShiNung Ching to associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Tammy Lee English to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Marcus B. Foston to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Catalina Freixas to associate professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

Allan Jeffrey Hazlett to associate professor of philosophy in Arts & Sciences;

Yo-El S. Ju, MD, to associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (effective March 1);

Brian S. Kim, MD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective March 1);

Caroline A. Kita to associate professor of Germanic languages and literatures in Arts & Sciences;

Todd Alan Kuffner to associate professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences;

Weikai Li to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine (effective March 1);

Javier E. Garcia Liendo to associate professor of Romance languages and literatures in Arts & Sciences;

Asaf Manela to professor in finance at Olin Business School;

Nima Mosammaparast, PhD, MD, to associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine (effective March 1);

Amit Pathak to associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Michelle A. Purdy to associate professor of education in Arts & Sciences;

Babak Razani, PhD, MD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective March 1);

Alexander John Stefaniak to associate professor of music in Arts & Sciences;

Kedron L. Thomas to associate professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences;

Renee Thompson to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Anika Walke to associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences; and

Timothy A. Wencewicz to associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences.