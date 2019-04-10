PAD presents ‘Florida’ April 11-14

The Brooksfield family is determined to take a trip. Nothing will stop them — not the blizzard, not the mistress, not the drug dealers, not the claustrophobic RV, not even the gun.

With “Florida,” recent alumnus Lucas Marschke, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Arts & Sciences in 2018, recounts a dysfunctional vacation for the ages. This weekend, the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis will present the play’s world premiere for five performances in the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre.

Read a Q&A with Marschke here.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 11, 12 and 13; and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14. Tickets are $20, or $15 for students, seniors and Washington University faculty and staff, and free for Washington University students. The A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre is located in Mallinckrodt Center, 6465 Forsyth Blvd.

For tickets or more information, visit the Edison Theatre Box Office.