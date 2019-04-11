The Wrighton years by the numbers

A look at Mark Wrighton’s impact on Washington University by the numbers
- 14th Chancellor
- 4 Nobel Prize Winners
- 1,459 Endowed Scholarships Created
- Oversaw two campaigns, which together raised nearly $5,000,000,000
- Conferred more than 85,000 degrees, including nearly 40,000 bachelor’s and more than 15,000 doctoral degrees.
- 12 — Number of times Mark Wrighton has done “The Dancellor”
- Doubled the number of nationalities represented on campus
- 363 endowed positions, including 4 deanships, created
- Added 35 buildings, more than 3 million square feet, to the Danforth Campus, doubling its size.. with NO increase in energy use!
- Added 23 buildings to the Medical Campus equaling 5.1 million square feet
- 12 students selected as Rhodes Scholars
- Federal research grants increased by $310 million
- 13 total number of double-breasted suits and sports coats Chancellor Wrighton owns.
- Increased financial aid endowment by $733 million
- Increased annual undergraduate applications three-fold (from 9,379 in 1995 to 30,463 in 2017)
