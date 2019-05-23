Fogarty receives 2019 Grossman-Alexander Prize

Michael Fogarty, who graduated in May with a dual degree in political science and in economics, both in Arts & Sciences, has received Washington University in St. Louis’ Grossman-Alexander Prize.

Fogarty, who served as editor-in-chief of the student-run Washington University Political Review, was nominated for his performance in several political science courses, including a graduate-level social choice theory course taken this semester. He begins work this summer as a research assistant with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

The competitive award is presented each year to an outstanding graduating senior with an emphasis on American politics. Alumna Susan Alexander of San Francisco, who earned a degree in political science in 1963, sponsors the prize.