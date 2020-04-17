Four students win Goldwater Scholarship

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Four students at Washington University in St. Louis have received the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, a prestigious award that honors students who conduct research in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering.

The winners, all juniors in Arts & Sciences, are:

, a chemistry major with a minor in general economics in Arts & Sciences. Campbell currently conducts material science research in the lab of Bryce Sadtler, assistant professor of chemistry. Upon graduation, Campbell plans to pursue a doctorate in the same field; and Michael Moore, a chemistry major with a concentration in biochemistry and a minor in music, all in Arts & Sciences. Moore conducts research in the lab of Timothy Wencewicz, associate professor of chemistry, studying natural product biosynthesis and antibiotic drug discovery. Moore hopes to obtain an MD/PhD in biochemistry and conduct research on the molecular mechanisms of disease to identify small-molecule targets that can translate into clinically viable solutions.

In all, 396 college students across the nation received the award, which was established by Congress in 1986 to honor the legacy of U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater. Scholars receive a $7,500 award.

