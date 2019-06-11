New consumer protection director to speak June 12

Kathy Kraninger, who was named director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) six months ago, will talk about the bureau’s new directions and initiatives in savings policy at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.

The talk, sponsored by the newly established Social Policy Institute (SPI) at Washington University in St. Louis, is free and open to the public. Co-sponsors are the Clark-Fox Policy Institute and the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement.

Kraninger’s talk concludes a series of discussions. Michal Grinstein-Weiss, professor in Brown School and SPI director, will oversee a panel focused on the importance of savings in economically vulnerable communities. The panel will include David Williams, chief tax officer for Intuit; St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones; and Ray Boshara, assistant vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Kraninger also will attend an invitation-only convening to share ideas on how Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs can increase economic stability through savings products and services. There also will be a private roundtable discussion about ways to promote savings for consumers. The SPI and the CFPB are jointly hosting the events.

Kraninger came to the CFPB from the Office of Management and Budget, where she oversaw budgets for executive branch agencies such as the departments of Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, and Treasury.

For more information on this program, contact Grinstein-Weiss at michalgw@wustl.edu or call 314-935-9172.