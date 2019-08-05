Introducing In St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis is proud to launch a new annual project designed to explore — through the experiences, scholarship, work and voices of St. Louisans — what it means to be in St. Louis today.

In its inaugural year, In St. Louis will delve into the movement and momentum that sprung from the killing of Michael Brown Jr. by Officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson in August 2014 and the uprising that followed. Through a long-form written piece and a series of in-depth, on-camera interviews, a wide variety of people — researchers and scholars, political figures and community organizers, practitioners and activists — offer their insights into what has changed the past five years — and what hasn’t. They talk about the work that continues across our region, and how we can better understand the path forward for all.

“So much about what it takes to move culture, policy and systems change doesn’t fit into nice sound bites,” said Nicole Hudson, assistant vice chancellor of the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Washington University. “If we want the best chance at different outcomes for our region, we need to provide the time and space for the complexity of what it will take to get us there. The goal of this project, especially this inaugural installment, is to contribute to a little more of that space for the region.”

Additional stories and interviews will be added periodically, and new topics will be explored each year. In St. Louis is generated by the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, with support from the Office of Public Affairs at Washington University in St. Louis.