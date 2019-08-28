Parking and Transportation team offers tips, updates for new year

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

There is a wide variety of parking, transportation and mobility services available to students, faculty and staff as Washington University in St. Louis’ 2019-20 academic year begins.

Watch the latest video to learn about getting to, through and around the university this year.

“To those who have been with us throughout this process, thank you for blessing our mess over the past two years,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “To those who are new, I want to welcome you to WashU and encourage you to explore our many parking and alternative transportation solutions.”

Carter also announced that the university named an interim parking director, Marc Carlton, who began the role Aug. 1.

2019 College Transit Challenge

The Parking and Transportation Services team encouraged students to show their school spirt and help Washington University win the 2019 College Transit Challenge, which takes place today (Wednesday, Aug. 28).

“We are competing with several area universities to see which school can get the most students to use the Metro transit system,” Carter said.

Social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are being used to track participation. Carter asked students to check in on the social platforms from their Metro bus or MetroLink station and post #CollegeTransitChallenge with the hashtag #WashU.

High-volume events

Lastly, parking officials are calling attention to the following high-volume events, which may impact parking and transportation over the next few months.

Century Club (Sept. 17): Zone 3 permit holders may see a higher volume of traffic.

Zone 3 permit holders may see a higher volume of traffic. East end dedication and chancellor’s inauguration events (Oct. 2 and 3): This event is expected to impact traffic and parking campuswide.

This event is expected to impact traffic and parking campuswide. Parent and Family Weekend (Nov. 1-3): Due to the increase in visitors, parking may be affected across campus.

Due to the increase in visitors, parking may be affected across campus. Century Club (Nov. 14): Zone 3 permit holders may see a higher volume of traffic.

Zone 3 permit holders may see a higher volume of traffic. December recognition ceremony (Dec. 14): Traffic is expected to be higher than usual campuswide; however, because the event falls on a Saturday, disruption should be minimal.

Specific details will be posted to the High Traffic Events webpage in coming weeks.

For more information, visit parking.wustl.edu or contact the team at 314-935-5601 or parktrans@wustl.edu.