Virtual campus sustainability tour available

The Office of Sustainability has updated its virtual tour of campus sustainability features to include the various buildings and elements of the recently completed east end project.
The interactive GIS map-based tour now features 24 stops, starting with the new entrance to the Danforth Campus and other east end features. It also explores native landscape gardens, mixed-use paths and older buildings that were retrofitted for energy savings. Follow along on foot or online.
