Chua, Danforth to discuss political tribalism Sept. 12

Best-selling author Amy Chua and former U.S. Sen. John Danforth will come together for a public conversation, “Overcoming Political Tribalism and Recovering Our American Democracy,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in Graham Chapel at Washington University in St. Louis.

Chua is the John M. Duff, Jr. Professor of Law at Yale Law School and the New York Times-best-selling author of “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother.” Danforth, now an attorney and Episcopal priest, is the author of “Faith and Politics” and “The Relevance of Religion: How Faithful People Can Change Politics.”

Their discussion will focus on Chua’s recent book, “Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations,” which offers “a bold new prescription for reversing our foreign policy failures and overcoming our destructive political tribalism at home.”

Sponsored by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, the event is free and open to the public. To receive information on parking and event updates, RSVP to rap@wustl.edu or 314-935-9345.