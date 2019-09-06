Preparation underway for inauguration of Chancellor Andrew D. Martin

The inauguration of Andrew D. Martin as the 15th chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis will take place Oct. 3 in a daylong, communitywide celebration. The theme for the event will be “Momentum,” signaling the significant opportunity that lies ahead for the university, building on its long history of academic distinction, excellence in research and commitment to the St. Louis community.

Martin began his tenure at the university on Jan. 1 as chancellor-elect and became chancellor June 1. The highlight of inauguration day will be his formal installation in Brookings Quadrangle at 3 p.m., an academic event open to the entire university community. Other events of the day will include a faculty symposium; an outdoor reception on the Olin Library lawn; and a student event on Mudd Field, all designed to celebrate the university’s past, present and future — and build upon the university’s momentum.

Martin will be formally installed as the university’s 15th chancellor by Andrew E. Newman, chairman of the Board of Trustees, with the Chancellor’s Medallion, the symbol of the university’s leadership. Martin will deliver his inaugural address immediately following.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a faculty symposium centered on two themes: research and St. Louis connections and partnerships. The symposium will be presented in two parts. At the beginning, faculty members will give seven-minute presentations on their research and the momentum it has on the community at large. The second session will feature similar talks by faculty focusing on their work making connections and partnerships within the St. Louis community. More information about the symposium is available on the symposium page on the inauguration website.

Picture yourself a part of the celebration The Washington University community — students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends — is invited to become a part of the Oct. 3 inauguration of Andrew D. Martin by submitting group photos and greetings. The deadline for submission is Friday, Sept. 27. Learn more here.

The symposium will be livestreamed on the inauguration website, and viewing locations will be available in the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus and in the Jerzewiak Family Auditorium in Wrighton Hall on the Danforth Campus.

Beginning at 2:45 p.m., a procession of visiting delegates from other universities and Washington University faculty will make its way to Brookings Quadrangle for the installation ceremony, which begins at 3 p.m. The installation will be broadcast live online beginning with a pre-ceremony program at 1:30 p.m., hosted by faculty members Adrienne D. Davis, vice provost, the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law and founding director of the new Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity; and Todd Decker, chair and professor of music in Arts & Sciences.

Everyone is invited to participate in the festivities and share their good wishes for Chancellor Martin, his wife, Stephanie S. Martin, and daughter, Olive, by downloading special welcome signs and submitting photos for a slideshow that will be featured in the online broadcast and on screens around campus in the days leading up to and including Oct. 3. Learn more on the inauguration website.

Following the installation, a reception will be held on the lawn of Olin Library beginning at 4:30 p.m., and a student celebration, the inauguration concert, organized by the Social Programming Board (SPB), will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. on Mudd Field. After the concert, SPB will reveal the headliner for the fall WILD student concert, with Chancellor Martin’s help. Additionally, a student TEDx WUSTL event, focused on the “Momentum” theme, will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 4 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium.

To learn more and RSVP for the ceremony and reception, visit inauguration.wustl.edu.