Faculty fellows to lead key areas in provost’s office

Three members of the Washington University in St. Louis faculty have been appointed to serve as faculty fellows in the Office of the Provost, according to Interim Provost Marion Crain. During the 2019-20 academic year, they will focus on several high-priority academic initiatives. The fellows are:

Brian Carpenter, professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences, who will provide strategic guidance and develop assessment tools on the new Beyond Boundaries program in partnership with its director, Rob Morgan. Beyond Boundaries allows talented and motivated students to tackle big societal and intellectual challenges. Carpenter also will provide oversight of the Beyond Boundaries courses;

Sean Joe, the Benjamin Youngdahl Professor of Social Development at the Brown School, who will lead a team of faculty and administrators to assess and inform the university’s strategic approach to the link between reporting metrics and academic decisions; and

Laurie Maffly-Kipp, the Archer Alexander Distinguished Professor at the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, who will oversee the regular review process for several of the university’s centers and institutes.

“I am so pleased that these three esteemed members of our faculty have agreed to serve as fellows and lend their considerable talents to these important academic priorities,” Crain said. “Through their efforts, we will gain invaluable insight and ensure that faculty perspectives are well represented as we consider our path forward in these essential areas.”