The new “Table Talk” program, presented by the Office of the Provost at Washington University in St. Louis, offers undergraduate students and faculty the opportunity to meet informally in a small group for lunch or coffee and get to know each other outside of the typical classroom environment.

Students register online and, when approved, the provost’s office will provide a Bear Bucks card to pick up the tab to cover the cost of the meal. Up to three students may attend with one faculty member.

Learn more on the provost’s website.