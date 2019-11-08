Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 4, more than a dozen faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective Oct. 4 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Flora Cassen as associate professor of Jewish, Islamic and Middle Eastern studies and of history in Arts & Sciences;

Amy Gilbert Hauft as professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

Zhen (Jason) He as professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering (tenure will take effect Jan. 1);

Song Hu as associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Jae Sung Kim as professor of surgery at the School of Medicine;

Michael Benjamin Major as professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine;

Susan B. Perlman as associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine; and

John (Jack) Hollister Risley as professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Promotion with tenure

Sergej Djuranovic to associate professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine;

Gavin P. Dunn, MD, PhD, to associate professor of neurological surgery at the School of Medicine;

Simon Haroutounian to associate professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine;

Jason J. Hassenstab to associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine;

Qin Liu to associate professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine;

Ilya E. Monosov to associate professor of neuroscience at the School of Medicine;

Erik S. Musiek, PhD, MD, to associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine; and

Adetunji Toriola to associate professor of surgery at the School of Medicine.

Granting of tenure

Celia Marie Santi Grau Perez, MD, PhD, as associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine.