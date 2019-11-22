Parking team offers updates, reminders

The Parking & Transportation Services team at Washington University in St. Louis and the Washington University Police Department is informing the campus community about the Motorist Assist Program and reminding faculty, staff and students about vehicle storage options during breaks.

The Motorist Assist Program provides free battery jump starts and vehicle unlocking services 24 hours a day. Any motorist stranded on the Danforth, North, South or West campuses can request assistance by calling the Washington University Police Department at 314-935-5555 or by using a campus emergency phone. Learn more on the Motorist Assist webpage.

Vehicle storage is available over Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks for a small processing fee. Any permit holder who wishes to store a vehicle must first purchase a storage placard, issued by Parking and Transportation Services, and park in the identified storage location during the permitted storage period.

Thanksgiving break : Storage placards are now available at the Parking and Transportation Services office for storage between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1. The rates are: free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $25 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; and $50 for non-permit holders.

Winter break: Storage placards are available starting Dec. 2 for storage between Dec. 9 and Jan. 12. The rates are: free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $100 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; and $200 for non-permit holders.

Spring break: Storage placards are available starting Feb. 28 for storage between March 6 and 15. The rates are: free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $25 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; and $50 for non-permit holders.

Learn more on the vehicle storage webpage.

Parking and Transportation also made recent changes to the WashU Mobile app, which now shows the locations of Campus2Home, 560 Music Center and North Campus shuttles. To download the app, visit the Apple iTunes or Google Play stores.

In addition, it’s time for students to renew their Metro U-Passes for the spring semester. The U-Pass program provides full-time students, benefits-eligible faculty and staff and full-time employees of basic service contractors unlimited access to the St. Louis metropolitan region on public transit, including the MetroLink light-rail system, Call-A-Ride Paratransit service and Metro buses. For more information, visit the Metro U-Pass webpage.

High-traffic events and alerts

Several high-traffic events are coming up. Additional information can be found on Parking and Transportation’s High-traffic events webpage.

West Campus shuttle: Due to construction in the lot at Goldfarb Hall, the West Campus shuttle is being temporarily rerouted. The shuttle will leave the Mallinckrodt bus plaza and head east to the Steinberg circle drive to turn around. For the east end stop, the shuttle will temporarily use the bus stop on Forsyth, between the east end garage entrance and Goldfarb.

Memorial services: There will be a higher volume of traffic in and around the Danforth University Center Garage and Lot 35 (the surface lot south of Simon Hall) during memorial services for James McKelvey Sr., dean emeritus of the McKelvey School of Engineering, on Dec. 8 and for former trustee Dolph Bridgewater on Dec. 14.

Recognition ceremony: On Dec. 14, traffic is expected to be higher than usual campuswide; however, because the event falls on a Saturday, disruption to permit holders should be minimal.

For additional information, visit parking.wustl.edu.