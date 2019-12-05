Active Commuter Hub launches

The Active Commuter Hub is opening for the university community. Located on the lower level of the Schnuck Pavilion on the east end of the Danforth Campus, it’s a project of the Office of Sustainability and Parking & Transportation Services. Those who’d like to become a member must enter a lottery by Dec. 15.
