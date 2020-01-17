Sam Fox School launches spring lecture series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Artist Michael Joo, architect Lola Sheppard and designer Rob Giampietro are among the international array of cutting-edge visual thinkers who will visit St. Louis as part of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ spring Public Lecture Series at Washington University in St. Louis. In all, the series will feature 16 presentations by renowned artists, architects, curators and designers.

Events will begin Feb. 3 with Joo, a 1989 alumnus of Washington University. Now based in New York, Joo’s work combines and contrasts materials from nature and culture to ask fundamental questions about identity and the human condition.

Joo’s work has been featured at The Menil Collection, the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Freer|Sackler galleries of the Smithsonian Institution, among many others. With Do Ho Suh, Joo represented Korea at the 2001 Venice Biennale.

Sheppard, a founding partner of the award-winning Lateral Office in Toronto, will discuss her work Feb. 27. Operating at the intersection of architecture, landscape and urbanism, Sheppard’s practice explores the built environment’s social, ecological and political contexts, with a particular focus on the role of architecture in rural and remote regions.

Giampietro, director of design at The Museum of Modern Art in New York, will speak March 2. At MoMA, Giampietro leads a team of more than 20 designers and producers on projects across all media. He previously served as creative lead for Google in New York and is a senior critic at the Rhode Island School of Design.

Other lectures will include landscape architect Tom Leader (March 5), former Gagosian Gallery director Valentina Castellani (March 18), British architect and critic Kenneth Frampton (March 19), Spanish architect Fuensanta Nieto (April 2) and artist Dan Graham (April 7). See below for the complete list.

The Public Lecture Series is free and open to the public. All talks begin at 6 p.m. in Washington University’s Steinberg Hall Auditorium and will be preceded by a reception at 5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Steinberg Hall is located near the intersection of Skinker and Forsyth boulevards, immediately adjacent to Givens Hall and the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Spring 2020 speakers

Feb. 3

Michael Joo

Artist

Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist Lecture

Feb. 20

Pablo Helguera

Multimedia artist

Henry L. and Natalie Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

Feb. 24

Reinhard Bek

Conservator, Bek & Frohnert LLC

Lecture at 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum

Feb. 27

Lola Sheppard

Founding partner, Lateral Office; professor, University of Waterloo School of Architecture

Fumihiko Maki Lecture

March 2

Rob Giampietro

Director of design, Museum of Modern Art, New York; senior critic, Rhode Island School of Design

Henry L. and Natalie Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

March 5

Tom Leader

Founder and principal, TLS Landscape Architecture

Anova Lecture for Landscape Architecture

March 18

Valentina Castellani

Former director, Gagosian Gallery

Women and the Kemper Public Lecture, co-sponsored by Olin Business School

*No reception before lecture

March 19

Kenneth Frampton

Ware Professor of Architecture, Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation, Columbia University

Eugene J. Mackey Jr. Lecture

March 23

Natilee Harren

Assistant professor of contemporary art history and critical studies, University of Houston

Lecture at 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum

March 30

José Zabala

Principal, Addenda Architects

Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor Lecture

April 1

Alexander Alberro

Virginia Bloedel Wright Professor of Modern and Contemporary Art History, Barnard College

Lecture at 6 p.m. in the Kemper Art Museum

April 2

Fuensanta Nieto

Founding partner, Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

Coral Courts Lecture

April 7

Dan Graham

Artist

Art on Campus Lecture

*No reception before lecture

April 13

Charles A. Birnbaum

Founder, The Cultural Landscape Foundation

Inaugural Esley Hamilton Lecture

April 16

Thomas Phifer

Founding director, Thomas Phifer and Partners

CannonDesign Lecture Excellence in Architecture and Engineering

April 20

Wiel Arets

Founding director, Wiel Arets Architects; professor of architecture, Illinois Institute of Technology

Harris Armstrong Fund Lecture