WashU Experts: Handing out checks gives ‘no overall economic benefit’

The U.S. Senate, with significant prodding from the Trump administration, Cabinet and Congress, pulled back the curtain late March 19 on a plan to directly provide cash assistance to millions of Americans amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Senate plan mentions a one-time payment, compared to the two payments advocated by President Donald Trump and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, experts in economics and finance from Washington University in St. Louis’ Olin Business School weigh in on how it could help housing and households and maybe pay some bills — but still not answer the problems at hand.

“There is no overall economic benefit, although there might be political advantages,” economist Glenn MacDonald said. The federal government should “attack the problem instead of engaging in pointless and ineffective attempts to ‘do something.'”

‘There is no net stimulus’

"There's the old saying: 'There is a problem, so something must be done. X is something. Therefore, X must be done.' That is, we often do something pointless just to make it seem like we are doing something. "This is what the consumer stimulus checks do. Every penny of those checks must be paid for by someone, either through current taxes or future taxes to pay for the borrowing needed to fund the checks. Taxpayers know these checks make them poorer, so they lower their spending in various ways. There is no net stimulus, although there is a transfer of resources from taxpayers to those who receive the checks. "The same applies to business bailouts, low-interest loans etc. It's a fact we have a problem at the moment, and many of us are going to feel the effects of that, whether it be directly through being ill, or less directly by having to work less or differently. Checks from the government will help some of those who feel those effects, but at the expense of others. There is no overall economic benefit, although there might be political advantages. "The only way for the government to stimulate the economy is by doing something that creates new economic value, or reduces wasted value, not just rearranging the value we already have. This is why the government's attention should be solely directed toward funding serious attempts to develop vaccines, streamlining approval processes, developing ways to protect health-care workers, expanding short-term hospital capacity,… That is, attack the problem instead of engaging in pointless and ineffective attempts to 'do something.'"

— Glenn MacDonald, the John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics and Strategy

This is all for housing, household credit

“In my view, these payments are an essential part of making sure the system does not collapse. I also believe that they will work slightly differently from usual.

“Usually, when the government mails checks to households, especially those in the lower end of the wealth and income spectrum, it is to encourage consumption. Low-income households tend to have higher marginal propensities to consume from sudden windfalls. Such consumption in turn will add to economic growth.

“In the current instance, I don’t believe households will necessarily go out and consume from the money they get. On the other hand, these payments will enable households, especially those whose members have lost their jobs, to not default on their rental, debt and other fixed obligations. This in turn would prevent wholesale damage to household credit profiles. This will enable a quick bounce back in consumption and economic growth once the virus’ grip loosens. Thus, these checks will prevent the crisis from having a long-term negative effect on economic growth through the household leverage channel.”

— Radha Gopalan, professor of finance and academic director of the IIT-Bombay-Washington University Executive MBA Program

How will that money be spent?