WashU Expert: Trump attacks on Twitter betray free speech principles

On Trump’s censor threat: ‘No more blatant and frightening violation of the First Amendment is possible’

When President Donald Trump made unsubstantiated claims on Twitter May 26 about mail-in voting, it fact-checked him — inserting beneath his tweets a hyperlink to more information on the subject.

President Trump then accused Twitter of “totally silenc[ing] conservatives [sic] voices” and threatened that “[w]e will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

“The president appears to have no understanding of or concern for free speech,” said Greg Magarian , the Thomas and Karole Greene Professor of Law and a constitutional law expert at Washington University in St. Louis.

“The president of the United States is threatening to censor social media platforms because he doesn’t like what they say.