Brown promoted to vice chancellor and chief of staff

Rebecca L. Brown has been promoted to vice chancellor and chief of staff for Washington University in St. Louis Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, effective June 1, according to Martin. Brown, who previously served as associate vice chancellor and chief of staff, also will assume the role of secretary to the Board of Trustees, as of today.

“Rebecca Brown is an invaluable asset to the university as a leader and strategic thinker, and to me personally as a strong partner in managing the critical issues we face as an institution,” Martin said. “She is not only smart and capable, but also brings great humanity to her role and cares deeply about the university’s mission and the people who make our community such a special place. We are exceptionally fortunate to have her as part of our senior leadership team, and I look forward to continuing to work closely together as we build a strong future for Washington University.”

As secretary to the Board of Trustees, Brown will succeed Ida H. Early, who will retire from the university in early July.

“Ida Early has been a tremendous asset to the board for over a decade,” Martin said. “Her attention to detail, sensitivity and integrity in all facets of her work have been instrumental in supporting the board and our entire university community. We’re grateful for her many contributions in her 38 years of service to the university, and we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

As chief of staff to Martin, Brown serves as the chancellor’s chief strategic liaison to various constituencies, both internal and external to the university, and serves as a key leader on strategic priorities and substantive matters affecting the mission and goals of the university. She returned to Washington University in 2019 when Martin assumed the role of chancellor, after serving as his chief of staff at the University of Michigan, where he had served as dean of the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. She previously had held numerous roles at Washington University, including associate dean at the School of Law and associate general counsel.

A graduate of Purdue University, Brown earned her law degree from the Washington University School of Law.