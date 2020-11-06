Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 2, several faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective that day unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
Dino P. Christenson as associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences (tenure effective Jan. 1);
Rebecca E. Copenhaver as professor of philosophy in Arts & Sciences;
Dineo Khabele, MD, as professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the School of Medicine;
Matthew McGrath as professor of philosophy (tenure effective July 1); and
Paula L. Watson as professor of philosophy in Arts & Sciences;
Promotion with tenure
Luis F.Z. Batista to associate professor of medicine and of developmental biology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1);
Nico Dosenbach, MD, PhD, to associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine;
Manu S. Goyal, MD, to associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine;
Kian H. Lim, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (tenure effective Jan. 1);
Brendan Lucey, MD, to associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine;
Jennifer M. Strahle, MD, to associate professor of neurological surgery at the School of Medicine;
Simon Y. Tang to associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the School of Medicine; and
Jennifer A. Wambach, MD, to associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine.
Granting of tenure
Celeste M. Karch as associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine; and
Gregory Wu, MD, PhD, as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine.
