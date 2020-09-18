Search begins for Washington University’s next vice chancellor for student affairs

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis will conduct a national search for its next vice chancellor for student affairs, beginning this fall. The new vice chancellor will succeed Lori S. White, who left the university July 1 to become president of DePauw University.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin has appointed a search committee to identify candidates for the position, which will have a primary focus on support and leadership of the university’s renowned Division of Student Affairs; engagement with students to recognize and understand their needs to enhance their experiences; development of effective means to support and assess the co-curricular learning of students; and providing a sense of community and fostering student learning and personal development.

“The Washington University student experience is unparalleled in American higher education,” Martin said. “Throughout our history, our student affairs leaders have consistently set a tremendously high bar for excellence, and we are stronger as an institution because of their vision, passion and steadfast commitment to our students. I have no doubt that we will find the absolute best and most talented student affairs professional to lead us into our next chapter.

“I’m grateful to the search committee for taking on this challenge. It is extremely important for our entire university community to be represented in the process, and we have very intentionally assembled a group that includes a wide range of perspectives — students, faculty, staff and alumni. I look forward to working with them on this mission-critical endeavor.”

The committee will be chaired by Ronné Patrick Turner, vice provost for admissions and financial aid; and staffed by Lisa Siddens, assistant provost for strategic projects and appointments. In addition to Turner, other committee members are:

Anthony Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics

Kirk Dougher, associate vice chancellor for health and wellness

Kurt Dirks, vice chancellor for international affairs, and the Bank of America Professor of Leadership, Olin Business School

Steven Kish, senior, Arts & Sciences

Chris Kroeger, associate dean, undergraduate student services, McKelvey School of Engineering

Lerone Martin, associate professor of religion and politics, John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics

Mary McKay, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School

Peter Ogunniran, graduate student, Arts & Sciences

Analisa Ortiz, academic and student services adviser for undergraduate programs, Olin Business School

Rich Ritholz, university trustee and senior portfolio manager and head of global commodities trading, Elliott Management Corp.

Jennifer Smith, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and professor of earth and planetary science​s

Victoria Thomas, senior lecturer in English, Arts & Sciences

Ronald Thompson, university trustee and retired chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Midwest Stamping Co.

Heather Woofter, director, College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design, and the Sam and Marilyn Fox Professor, Sam Fox School

Jessica Yu, senior, Arts & Sciences

The committee is currently in the process of selecting a search firm to assist in its work. The goal for completion of the search is spring 2021.