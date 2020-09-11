Washington University begins search for executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis has launched a search for its next executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer. A search committee comprising faculty and administrators will begin its work to identify candidates to succeed Henry S. Webber, who will transition to the newly created role of executive vice chancellor for civic affairs and strategic planning when a successor is appointed.

The committee will be chaired by Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer; and staffed by Mark Prosperi, executive director for talent management in Human Resources. In addition to Kweskin, other committee members are:

Erin Culbreth , associate vice chancellor for strategic initiatives

Nicole C. Hudson , assistant vice chancellor of the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion;

Jennifer K. Lodge , vice chancellor for research;

Vijay Ramani , chair of the Faculty Senate Council and the Roma B. & Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Richard J. Stanton , associate vice chancellor for administration and finance; and

Nancy Staudt, dean of the School of Law and the Howard & Caroline Cayne Distinguished Professor of Law.

The committee will be assisted in its work by executive search firm Isaacson, Miller.