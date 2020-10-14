Reel appointed interim chief information officer

Stephanie L. Reel, most recently chief information officer for all divisions of the Johns Hopkins University and Health System, has been appointed interim chief information officer at Washington University in St. Louis, according to Chancellor Andrew. D. Martin. Reel will serve in the role while the university conducts a national search for a permanent successor for Chris Kielt, who left the university earlier this month. The search will begin in 2021.

Reel was appointed vice provost for information technology and chief information officer for Johns Hopkins in 1998, after serving since 1994 as senior vice president for information services for John Hopkins Medicine. As chief information officer, she oversaw a team of 1,500 IT professionals and led the implementation of the university’s information technology master plan and operational redesign for all aspects of information services including cyber security, network architecture and design, as well as application development for the mission-related activity of the Johns Hopkins Health System and Johns Hopkins University. She also served as an assistant professor in the Division of Health Sciences Informatics and as an associate in the Department of Health Policy and Management.

“We are very fortunate to have an information technology professional like Stephanie Reel filling our interim CIO role,” Martin said. “During this time of transition, it will be reassuring to know we have such a capable and experienced leader at the helm of this extremely important function for the university. I’m grateful to Stephanie for stepping in and look forward to the insight and expertise she will bring to the role as we are thinking about the future of IT at Washington University.”

In 2019, Reel was appointed to the National Institutes of Health Advisory Board for Clinical Research, which serves as an advisory board to NIH Director Francis M. Collins, MD, PhD. She was appointed in 2009 to the Health Information Technology Committee of then-President Barack Obama’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, and she was named one of Maryland’s “Top 100 Women” by the Daily Record in 2008. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and earned her master’s in business administration from Loyola College Baltimore.

Reel will report directly to Martin, who will provide oversight for Information Technology during the transition.