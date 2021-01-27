Take part in STL 2030 Jobs Plan panel discussion

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to an online discussion exploring a new proposal aimed at creating more jobs in the St. Louis region during the coming decade.

The STL 2030 Jobs Plan, currently in draft form, focuses on inclusive growth throughout the St. Louis region. It was compiled after international economic development expert Bruce Katz conducted extensive research and interviews. The draft plan calls for the St. Louis metropolitan community to make a commitment to create more high-quality job opportunities while also ensuring all residents have access to those opportunities.

Community, civic, nonprofit and economic leaders — including various members of the Washington University community — served on committees to help develop the data-driven plan. Now, leaders seek input from across the university during an online discussion from noon-1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Participants in the discussion include:

Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer

Jason Hall, CEO, Greater St. Louis Inc.

Bruce Katz, New Localism Associates

Jennifer Lodge, vice chancellor for research

Valerie Patton, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Greater St. Louis Inc.

Henry S. Webber, executive vice chancellor for civic affairs and strategic planning

Mark Wrighton, chancellor emeritus

The university’s Social Policy Institute and Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor for Civic Affairs and Strategic Planning are co-sponsoring the discussion.

RSVP here for the event.