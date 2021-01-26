Carter appointed chair of Missouri Technology Corp. board

Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed chair of the board of the Missouri Technology Corp. (MTC).

Gov. Mike Parson’s administration announced the appointment Jan. 26. Carter, who is also a professor of practice at the McKelvey School of Engineering, has been a member of the board since 2017.

MTC is a public-private partnership created by the Missouri Legislature to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies in Missouri.

“This is an exciting time for innovation and entrepreneurship in Missouri and across the nation,” Carter said. “I am honored to be appointed by Gov. Parson to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to leading this effort to usher in a new era of leveraged investment to raise the number and profile of Missouri ventures.”