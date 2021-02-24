New ‘Musical Lunch Box’ event Feb. 26

It has been a historically difficult year for the arts, and especially for live performers. Students and faculty in the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis have spent countless hours navigating the unfamiliar worlds of remote rehearsal and online learning.

“After a year of social distancing, many of us are hungry for the connection, immediacy and excitement of live music,” said Alex Stefaniak, chair of music. “Fortunately, this semester, our students and faculty are planning a wide variety of streamed and recorded ‘live’ performances, all available on the Music Department events and social media pages.”

At noon Friday, Feb. 26, viewers are invited to tune in for the department’s new “Musical Lunch Box” series. The event will feature six students in the Piano Division — Will Nelson, Jett Villanueva, Christianna Swift, Jamie Xu, Sean Wong and Hudson Lin — performing works by Beethoven, Debussy, Chopin, Schumann and Liszt in the 560 Music Center. Recorded in one take on the E. Desmond Lee stage, the event is intended to simulate the experience of a live concert.

The “Musical Lunch Box” series series will continue with short student, faculty or ensemble recitals at noon on Fridays throughout the semester. In addition, on March 12, the department will present its annual Friends of Music Concerto & Aria Competition. All events are streamed via the department Facebook page. For programs and current listings, visit music.wustl.edu.

“Whether you’d like a short musical break or an hourlong recital experience, there’s something here for everyone,” Stefaniak said.