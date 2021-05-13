Kreuter receives $1.9 million in grants to increase vaccinations in St. Louis

Matthew Kreuter, the Kahn Family Professor of Public Health at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a one-year $1.4 million grant from National Institutes of Health’s Community Engagement Alliance (CEAL) Against COVID-19 Disparities. Funding was supported by the American Rescue Plan.

The grant, which will help to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among Blacks in St. Louis City and County, has a number of partners, including the St. Louis City Department of Health, St. Louis County Department of Health, St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Team, United Way, Home State Health/Centene, 211, and Washington University’s Brown School, School of Medicine and Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

“COVID-19 has impacted Blacks in St. Louis unequally in nearly all ways — sickness, death and financial strain,” Kreuter said. “We must do everything possible to avoid the same gaps when it comes to the protection of vaccinations. Every organization in St. Louis can contribute in some way.”

The grant has four aims:

Activate early adopters as vaccine ambassadors. “We will recruit 1,000 Black vaccine recipients from the post-vaccination waiting area at vaccination events to serve as ambassadors, distributing ‘Golden Tickets’ to unvaccinated contacts in their social network, entitling the holder to a personal vaccine assistant and fast, simple reservations,” Kreuter said.

Engage vaccine-hesitant people through outreach by community organizations. “We will offer 200 health and human service agencies interventions and implementation support to engage their Black clients around vaccination with information, assistance and referrals,” he said.

Monitor and counter misinformation about COVID-19 vaccination. “We will establish and evaluate a St. Louis surveillance and response system for COVID-19 vaccination misinformation,” he said “Panels of 200 Black residents and 50 frontline workers will respond to twice-weekly mobile phone surveys identifying misinformation; tracking and responses will be shared widely.”

Increase COVID-related research participation among Blacks. “We will establish a single point-of-contact information hub for COVID-19 prevention, vaccination and therapeutic trials, and evaluate efforts to encourage Blacks to use it,” Kreuter said. “Outreach strategies include those in Aims 1-3, plus targeted ads, community events, partnership networks and navigation.”

Kreuter and several of the same partners were also awarded a one-year $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the university’s Prevention Research Center.

The second grant has three aims: