Just the beginning

Prison Education Project alumni Jim Brock and Kevin Hammerschmidt on the journey to Commencement

By Liam Otten

Jim Brock’s path to Commencement started with a flyer.

In 2014, the Washington University Prison Education Project (PEP) began conducting classes at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, Missouri. Brock, who’d recently been transferred to the facility, spotted a call for applications. 

Brock was intrigued. The only problem? The deadline was two days away. A boss gave him the afternoon to work on it. “I’d never written an essay before,” Brock says with a shake of the head. 

Brock soon was accepted and became a PEP mainstay, taking classes in everything from classical literature to public speaking and landscape architecture. He earned his associate’s degree in 2019 and, since his release last fall, has continued his studies through University College. Earlier this year, he joined the PEP staff as alumni coordinator for its reentry program.

In this video, Brock and fellow PEP alumnus Kevin Hammerschmidt, both of whom earned bachelor’s degrees at this year’s Commencement, reflect on their journeys, the work required and how they’ve reshaped their lives. 

“I don’t look at this as an ending,” Hammerschmidt says of graduation. “It’s just the beginning.”

For more information about the Washington University Prison Education Project, visit prisonedproject.wustl.edu.

  • Launched in 2014, the Washington University Prison Education Project offers classes at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center (MECC) in Pacific, Missouri. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • Courses range from history, psychology and classical literature to biology, chemistry, public speaking and political philosophy.
  • Jim Brock, one of the project’s first students, chats with his former professor Jennifer Hudson at PEP’s first Recognition Ceremony. The event, held May 23, 2018, featured remarks from Barbara Schaal, then dean of the Faculty of Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • A year later, on May 22, 2019, PEP conducted its first Commencement. Ten students earned associate’s degrees. (From left:) Jerome Taylor, Jimar Johnson, Harvey Galler and Larry Marshall prepare for the ceremony. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • Brock (right) examines the Commencement program. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • PEP co-founder Robert Henke, professor of comparative literature in Arts & Sciences (in blue), confers with (from left) Torey Adams, Jerome Taylor, Jimar Johnson, Jim Brock and Mark Boyd. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • Brock shakes hands with PEP faculty member Robert E. Hegel, professor emeritus of Chinese language and literatures in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • Brock gets a hug from his mother, Barb Mulchek, after earning his associate’s degree. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • Brock presents research as part of the PEP class “Landscape Architecture,” led by Carolyn “CJ” Gaidis, in fall 2019. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • Brock chats with MECC staff member Kirby Miller. At left, Gaidis examines the students’ work. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
  • Brock and fellow PEP alumnus Kevin Hammerschmidt (pictured) both received bachelor’s degrees as part of Washington University’s 2021 Commencement ceremony. (Photo: Tom Malkowicz/Washington University)
  • Brock and Hammerschmidt embrace at Commencement. (Photo: Tom Malkowicz/Washington University)
