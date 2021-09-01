NEWSROOM

Fighting injustice without hate

Brown

The second online event in Washington University in St. Louis’ Mindfulness and Anti-Racism series takes place at 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Speaker Valerie Brown will focus on fighting injustice without hate. The event is free, but registration is required.

Brown transitioned from a 20-year career as a lawyer-lobbyist to social equity-focused work to foster compassionate and authentic connections. Brown is the chief mindfulness officer of Lead Smart Coaching and is also the co-director of Georgetown University’s Institute for Transformational Leadership. 

The Mindfulness and Anti-Racism series is funded through a grant from the Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity with support from the School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

