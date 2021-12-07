NEWSROOM

Get to know Sean Armstrong

Asquith S. “Sean” Armstrong joined Washington University in St. Louis as dean of University College on Nov. 1. In this video, he talks about his decision to come to WashU, his background and his commitment to University College and the success of adult learners.

