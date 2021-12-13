Vocalists Zoe Levin and Izzy Williams, both in the Class of ’23, join pianist Kara Mehrmann, teacher of applied music, for an exclusive performance of the holiday classic “Let It Snow.”

Levin, a computer science major in the McKelvey School of Engineering, and Williams, a psychological and brain sciences major in the College of Arts & Sciences, are two of more than 600 students enrolled in lessons and ensembles in Washington University’s Department of Music. The music department, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in spring 2022, is dedicated to cultivating students’ lifelong love of music.

Look for more information in the coming weeks regarding events featuring alumni performers and scholars to celebrate the department’s milestone anniversary.