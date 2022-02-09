Thurtene carnival returns April 8-10

Thurtene carnival returns to Washington University in St. Louis April 8-10 with thrill rides, fair foods and student performances. Student organizers hope the carnival draws big crowds of St. Louisans, students and alumni in town for Reunion Weekend. Thurtene, the largest student-run carnival in the nation, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic disrupted a lot of WashU traditions, including Thurtene, which has been happening for over 100 years. Finally, after two years, it’s time for the WashU and St. Louis community to come together and celebrate,” said Shreya Gaddipati, a member of junior honorary Thurtene, which hosts the carnival.

Organizers are inviting all student groups, big and small, to participate in Thurtene. Opportunities range from hosting a game booth to selling food to performing on the main stage.

“A big goal for us this year is to make Thurtene as inclusive as possible,” said Kathryn Reisner, a member of Thurtene. “Whether it’s through your club, friend group, or floor, we want to give everyone a chance to participate.”

Thurtene has selected as its community partner Welcome Neighbor STL, an organization that connects new refugees and immigrants to local resources.