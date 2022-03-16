State of the University address to explore vision, future goals

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin will provide the Washington University in St. Louis community with news, updates and other important information during his State of the University address, which will be available to view online starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

All faculty, staff and students are invited and encouraged to tune in to the address. Other university leaders also will give remarks. Among them are Provost Beverly Wendland; Anna Gonzalez, the vice chancellor for student affairs; Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer; and Sean Armstrong, dean of University College.

Topics to be discussed include, but are not limited to, the university’s strategic planning, its endowment return, admissions and student investment updates, the “In St. Louis, for St. Louis” initiative and the reimagining of University College.

To learn more, and to access the video link to view the address on March 22, visit the chancellor’s website. The video of the address also will be available for later viewing for those unable to tune in March 22.