Acts of love and resistance

The now-demolished St. Leo’s Church was a longtime anchor for the St. Louis Place neighborhood on the city’s near north side. (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” courtesy of the Archdiocese of St. Louis Office of Archives and Records)

Segregation has shaped St. Louis as surely as the waters of the Mississippi River. Its course can be followed through physical traces, oral histories, fragmented communities and continuing grassroot struggles.

But “what we call ‘segregation’ was hardly inevitable or certain,” write Iver Bernstein and Heidi Kolk of Washington University in St. Louis, in their introduction to “The Material World of Modern Segregation: St. Louis in the Long Era of Ferguson.” Indeed, as an ideological project, the maintenance of segregation “constantly required the beating back and beating down of the alternatives, which were so robust as to frequently threaten to overwhelm it.”

“The Material World of Modern Segregation.” The cover photograph, by Arthur Witman, depicts the intersection of 19th Street and Division in 1954. Much of the surrounding area was later cleared for public housing.

Published as a special issue of The Common Reader, “The Material World of Modern Segregation” collects 17 essays investigating the racial histories of sites throughout the St. Louis region. These range from local landmarks such as the Eads Bridge, Delmar Boulevard and Powell Symphony Hall to lost African American neighborhoods such as DeSoto-Carr, Howard-Evans Place and Mill Creek Valley to the now-relocated Confederate monument in Forest Park.

In this Q&A, Bernstein, professor of history, of African and African American studies, and of American culture studies, all in Arts & Sciences; and Kolk, assistant professor in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, discuss the origins of the book, the ethics of memory work and the tending of community.

Many of these essays grew out of a 2017 conference you organized for WashU’s American Culture Studies program. How would you summarize the aims of this collection? Bernstein: This book is designed to contribute to our understanding of how St. Louis engages with its past, particularly its traumatic past. One can read these essays, visit these sites and hopefully look at our city with new eyes.



Kolk: In the wake of Michael Brown’s killing, in 2014, it was clear that academic theories of racial experience had reached their explanatory limits, and that the terms of conversation were going to have to change. As a group, we wanted to think very deeply about what it means to write in the post-Ferguson moment, with care for the community whose experiences we’re documenting.



Bernstein: In a way, we’re trying to sort through the wreckage of conventional liberal understandings of segregation — those which insist on soothing notions of “race relations” and “post-race” without engaging the historical and ongoing realities of war and violence, profound rupture and unspeakable wounds.



This involves the hard work of listening — of being humble in the presence of our community.

Bernstein and Kolk at the 19th and Division site today. “Decades of relentless subdivision and profiteering, stigmatization and neglect … set the stage for the post-war renewal legislation and subsequent bulldozing,” they write in their opening essay. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

In all, the book has 18 contributors. How did the group go about selecting locations? Did common themes or approaches emerge during the writing process? Kolk: Our contributors come from a wide range of disciplinary backgrounds, which was intentional. From the start, we talked about what it means to do site-based work, and together worked to solidify some foundational themes. We wanted to strike a balance between storytelling, site-based exploration and serious historical analysis.



We were very much trying to develop a careful investigative approach — one that starts with noticing a site’s location and material conditions, and includes taking stock of history, local stories and archival materials. It’s almost like assembling a biography of the site, but with a focus on moments of contestation, when the racialized urban experience really comes into view.



Bernstein: It’s often in those eruptive moments that one can clearly see not only traumatic experiences — the moves by political institutions and private developers to contain and segregate — but also the countertendencies, the care and the interdependence that are so often hidden from view.



I think it’s within these countertendencies — what you might call the ethic of democratic love — that one can see the future of our city. And it’s precisely these countertendencies that the segregated landscape seems to obliterate.

The Wellston Loop Pavilion, here pictured in 2006, once drew as many as 50,000 passengers a day. (Photo: Gary R. Tetley, from “The Material World of Modern Segregation”)



Iver, you discuss that ethic of love in your piece on the Wellston streetcar loop pavilion. Though currently vacant, in the years after World War II, it drew as many as 50,000 passengers a day. Why did you focus on that site? Bernstein: The landscape of segregation can seem naturalized or eternalized, but it was made by a series of decisions. In Wellston, some of these decisions were very specific to the dismantling, in 1966, of St. Louis’ streetcar system. Other decisions, relating to material extraction and rapacious taking by outside forces, are more iterative. That is, they’re constantly being made and remade — for decades.



Today, looking at Wellston’s challenged, tumble-down commercial district, you’d never know that a fierce civil rights struggle played out around the pavilion between roughly 1967 and 1970. For me, one of the revealing moments is a controversy about a racist lawn statue installed by segregationist Mayor Leo J. Hayes.



So often, with monument controversies, the issue is dismissed — either through ignorance or a kind of malignant awareness — as merely symbolic. But the depth of these struggles tells us something about our larger histories, and what we can access by attending to material conditions. The seemingly small but intense controversy over Hayes’ statue, placed in front of Wellston City Hall, was not a symbolic sideshow but a crucial pivot in Black Wellston residents’ historic struggles to access, own and control the material resources they need to survive and thrive — on the “eve” of the creation of the Wellston of today.



If we can answer the question of how St. Louis got to be this way, perhaps we can find the means to undo it.



Kolk: There’s also something really beautiful that comes to the surface in Iver’s piece, and in many of these essays, about that kind of memory work. The simple tending of community — which is invisible to most people — becomes an act of love and resistance.

The former St. Leo’s site, in a still from “Exodus” (2016), a documentary by Sam Fox School alumnus Jun Bae, made in collaboration with St. Louis Place homeowners facing the threat of eminent domain. (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” courtesy of Bae)

Heidi, your essay about the St. Louis Place neighborhood examines the legacy of St. Leo’s, a long-demolished Catholic church. What does St. Leo’s teach us about the city today? Kolk: St. Leo’s was the anchor for a diverse working-class community in the heart of the city’s near north side. If you go back to the 1850s, its environs included the Kerry Patch — a squatters’ village first for destitute Irish immigrants — as well as other lower-income neighborhoods occupied by Germans and other immigrant groups, who were eventually replaced by African American laborers who arrived during the Great Migration.



St. Leo’s has been gone for decades, but the community — the inheritors and caretakers of that neighborhood — continued to gather and hold reunions and picnics on the site, which still contained remnants of the church altar and cornerstone. Many of them were second- or third-generation homeowners and inherited property from their parents, who were among the first Black residents of St. Louis Place. And when the city and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency began maneuvering to build a militarized 99-acre compound in the area, it became the site of protests and prayer actions.



I think this points us back to the ways in which these histories are iterative. When you look at previous eras, you can see the reasons why certain neighborhoods took the shapes that they did, spatially and racially. And you can see how those patterns have continued to reproduce themselves.



But the case of St. Louis Place, like other sites that are explored in the collection, is also a story about hope. It’s a story about staying put and committing to the work of community, when everyone else was leaving.



Bernstein: The purpose of engaging these histories is not simply to invoke an alternative ethic of democratic love, but to understand how that ethic addresses the material alienation so many St. Louisans continue to experience and work toward a more just and equitable union.



For more information about “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” visit the project website.

Slideshow

Arthur Witman’s photo of 19th Street and Division. The block, located just east of the Pruitt-Igoe site, was among many in the area demolished for public housing. (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri, Arthur Witman Collection)

A Youtube still of the Oct. 4, 2014, Black Lives Matter protest in Powell Hall. In the essay “Powell Hall: Safe space, comfort zone,” Patrick Burke explores the questionable assumption, “shared by the protesters and their critics,” that disruptive behavior at the theater was historically abnormal. (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation”)

Powell Hall, circa 1933. Originally opened in 1925 as the St. Louis Theater, the rechristened hall has been home to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra since 1968. (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” courtesy of the Missouri Historical Society)

The Eads Bridge, which connects St. Louis and East St. Louis, Ill., shortly after completion in 1874. A century later, the bridge had become “an experimental zone, where racist geographic imaginations (which in the 1980s equated East St. Louis with Blackness and crime) clashed with liberal fantasies of multiculturalism,” writes Jonathan Karp in “The View from the Eads Bridge.” (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” courtesy of the New York Public Library)

Shoppers along Delmar Boulevard in the West End of St. Louis, circa 1930. An important commercial district, the area was an increasingly obvious “line of racial separation,” writes Eric Sandweiss in “Delmar Boulevard: Segregation in Concrete.” (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” courtesy of the Missouri Historical Society)

Black and white children at the Fairground Park pool on June 21, 1949. “Tensions escalated after 200 white youth surrounded and began attacking 30 Black boys who had entered the pool,” writes Michael Allen in “The Long Reconstruction of Fairground Park.” The violence, and a white mob of 5,000 people, soon spilled into the surrounding neighborhoods. (Photo: From “The Material World of Modern Segregation,” courtesy of the State Historical Society of Missouri)

The basketball courts in Love Bank Park. “The interaction between diverging interests, particularly among old residents, new residents and business owners,” writes Douglas Flowe in “Love Bank Park and Gentrification on Cherokee Street,” “is defined by the fact that those entities exist on the edges of racially, economically and socially different spaces.” (Photo: Douglas Flowe, from “The Material World of Modern Segregation”)

The basketball court in St. Louis Place Park. Once “a thriving community of German and Irish immigrants,” writes John Early in “On the Surface of Things,” the neighborhood “has lost more than 60 percent of its buildings since the 1950s.” (Photo: John Early, from “The Material World of Modern Segregation”)

While researching his essay on St. Louis Place Park, Early collected small discarded objects and, as an act of artistic protest, gilded them with gold leaf. (Photo: John Early, from “The Material World of Modern Segregation”)

Sponsors and related events

"The Material World of Modern Segregation: St. Louis in the Long Era of Ferguson" is published by The Common Reader: A Journal of the Essay

