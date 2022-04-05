Board grants faculty appointments, promotions, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 4, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Promotion with tenure

Carlos A. Botero to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences;

Caitlyn M. Collins to associate professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences;

Talia Dan-Cohen to associate professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences;

Michael J. Krawczynski to associate professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Matthew D. Lew to associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

J. Mark Meacham to associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Rohan Mishra to associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Saori Pastore to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences;

Byron J. Powell to associate professor at the Brown School;

Shiva Kumar Jai Simha Rudra to associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School o f Engineering; and

Bryce Sadtler to associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences.

Appointment with tenure

Nathan Jacobs as professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering; and

Mónica M. Rivera as professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Granting of tenure

Joanna Abraham as associate of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 4);

Meghan Clark Campbell as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 4);

Kristin Guilliams as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 4);

Anne Fagan Niven as professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 4);

Jacqueline Elise Payton as associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 4); and

Suzanne E. Schindler as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 4).