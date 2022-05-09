Committed to academic excellence, service and their fellow students, the 3,400 members of the Class of 2022 have achieved so much during their years at Washington University in St. Louis — and all during a devastating pandemic. Class Acts, our annual celebration of outstanding graduates, shares the journeys and accomplishments of 13 students who exemplify the best of WashU.

Gabriella Smith Arts & Sciences JuAUN BEAN University College ALIVIA KAPLAN Olin Business School

Miles Petersen McKelvey School of Engineering Abram Saroufim Brown School Nathan Stanfield Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts