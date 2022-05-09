Committed to academic excellence, service and their fellow students, the 3,400 members of the Class of 2022 have achieved so much during their years at Washington University in St. Louis — and all during a devastating pandemic. Class Acts, our annual celebration of outstanding graduates, shares the journeys and accomplishments of 13 students who exemplify the best of WashU.
Gabriella Smith
Arts & Sciences
JuAUN BEAN
University College
ALIVIA KAPLAN
Olin Business School
Ellie Stitzer
School of Law
Elizabeth Saliba
McKelvey School of Engineering
Akhil & ROHITH Kesaraju
Arts & Sciences
Miles Petersen
McKelvey School of Engineering
Abram Saroufim
Brown School
Nathan Stanfield
Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
Morgan Pfeiffer
School of Medicine
Minjy Koo
Olin Business School
Bo Schmit
Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.