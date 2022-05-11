Speakers scheduled for schools’ Commencement celebrations

Several distinguished speakers, faculty members and student leaders will take part in Commencement recognition ceremonies for Class of 2022 graduates and their families and guests May 18-20 at Washington University in St. Louis.

Astronaut Mae Jemison, the first woman of color to travel into space, will deliver the address for the universitywide Commencement, which will begin 9 a.m. Friday, May 20, on Francis Olympic Field.

Other speakers include:

Wednesday, May 18

Andrew Bynom, instructor in Arts & Sciences, for the University College ceremony in Graham Chapel, 7:30 p.m. Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration, is the special guest speaker. The student speaker is Africa Baker, candidate for master’s in teaching and learning.

Thursday, May 19

Erin McGlothlin, vice dean of undergraduate affairs, College of Arts & Sciences, and professor of German and Jewish studies, and Feng Sheng Hu, dean of Arts & Sciences and and the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor, will give remarks for the College of Arts & Sciences undergraduate ceremony, at 8:30 a.m. on Francis Olympic Field. The student speaker is Helen Webley-Brown, candidate for a bachelor’s in political science.

Arnold Donald, president, CEO and chief climate officer of Carnival Corp., for the McKelvey School of Engineering, 1 p.m. at the Field House. Student speakers are Michael Casey and Kathleen Lund, two of the school’s undergraduate valedictorians.

Eva Aagaard, senior associate dean for education and the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Medical Education at the School of Medicine, and Amy McQueen, professor of medicine and program director for the master’s in applied health behavior research, for the Health Information and Data Science and Applied Health Behavior Research at the School of Medicine ceremony, 2 p.m. at the North Medical Building, Moore Auditorium, Medical Campus. The student speaker is Savannah Jefferies-Henriques, candidate for a master’s in applied health behavior research.

Adia Harvey Wingfield, vice dean of faculty development and diversity and the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences, for the Graduate School ceremony, 3 p.m. on Francis Olympic Field.

Programs in Clinical Investigation and Population Health Sciences at the School of Medicine, 4 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Jason Wang, president and chief executive officer of Xi’An Famous Foods, for the Olin Business School undergraduate ceremony. 4:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Alec Justin Gordon, candidate for a bachelor’s in business administration.

Nader Tehrani, founder of NADAA and dean of the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture at The Cooper Union, for the Sam Fox School ceremony, 6:30 p.m. on Francis Olympic Field,. The alumni speaker is Ben Durham, BA ’04; the student speakers are Emily Paz Cea, candidate for a bachelor’s in fine arts in communication design, and Elizabeth Renee Dunn, candidate for a master’s in architecture and a master’s in construction management.

Bethany Johnson-Javois, president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation, for the Brown School ceremony, 7:30 p.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Brandon Noel, candidate for a master’s in social work.

Friday, May 20

Meghan Winegrad, founder and chief executive officer of Generopolis, for the Olin Business School graduate ceremony, 11:30 a.m. at the Field House. The student speaker is Charlie (Yitong) Xu.

Program in Occupational Therapy at the School of Medicine, 1 p.m. at Graham Chapel.

Program in Physical Therapy at the School of Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Chase Park Plaza hotel.

Russell K. Osgood, dean and the Howard and Caroline Cayne Professor of Law at the School of Law, for the School of Law ceremony, 1:30 p.m. at the Field House. The faculty speaker is Rachel Sachs, the Treiman Professor of Law at the School of Law. Student speakers are Emily Yonan, a juris doctor candidate, and Shengnan Gao, candidate for a master’s in law.

Audiology and Communication Sciences programs at the School of Medicine, 1:30 p.m. at the Eric P. Newman Education Center, Medical Campus.

Carla Pugh, the Thomas Krummel Professor of Surgery at Stanford University School of Medicine and director of the Technology Enabled Clinical Improvement Center, for the Doctor of Medicine program ceremony for the School of Medicine, 7 p.m. on Francis Olympic Field.

See other ceremony details on the Commencement website.