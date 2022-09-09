Brown School dean search committee appointed

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland have appointed a 13-member committee to identify candidates for the position of dean of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Mary McKay, the former Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School, began her appointment Jan. 1 as vice provost of interdisciplinary initiatives in the Office of the Provost. Rodrigo Reis and Tonya Edmond, Brown School professors, have been serving as interim deans of the school.

The search committee will be co-chaired by Steve Fazzari, the Bert A. and Jeanette L. Lynch Distinguished Professor of Economics in Arts & Sciences; and Nancy Morrow-Howell, the Betty Bofinger Brown Distinguished Professor of Social Policy at the Brown School.

“I’m grateful to Professors Fazzari and Morrow-Howell, as well as the other members of the committee, for leading the search for the next dean of the Brown School,” Martin said.

“With the Brown School’s commitment to social, health, racial and economic equity, as well as a focus on public health, the school’s next dean will have much to take on. With this committee’s leadership, I’m sure we will find the right person to lead the Brown School into the future.”

Other members of the search committee are:

Leopoldo J. Cabassa, professor and director of the PhD program in social work, Brown School

Amy Eyler, professor and chair of the Faculty Senate Council, Brown School

Jeremy Goldbach, the Masters & Johnson Distinguished Professor in Sexual Health and Education, Brown School

Debra Haire-Joshu, the Joyce and Chauncy Buchheit Professor in Public Health, Brown School

Asia Hayes, Spencer T. and And W. Olin Fellow, MSW/JD candidate

Byron Powell, associate professor, Brown School

Chloé Risto, academic advising coordinator, Brown School

Fred Ssewamala, the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor, associate dean for transdisciplinary faculty research, Brown School

Jewel Stafford, assistant dean for field education, Brown School

Lindsay Stark, professor and associate dean for global strategy and programs, Brown School

Mary Danforth Stillman, university trustee and Brown School National Council member.

Jennifer Gibbs, senior project manager for special projects, and Lisa M. Siddens, associate provost and senior adviser, both in the Office of the Provost, will assist the committee in this search.