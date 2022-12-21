NEWSROOM

SPIDER launches from Antarctica

SPIDER instrument
The SPIDER instrument will allow physicist Johanna Nagy in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis to look for a pattern, or polarization, in the earliest light we can measure. (Photo: Jared May)
By Talia Ogliore

A team of scientists including physicist Johanna Nagy at Washington University in St. Louis successfully launched a balloon-borne experiment studying the early universe on Dec. 21. The instrument, called SPIDER, was carried aloft by a scientific balloon from its launch pad in Antarctica.

Physicist Nagy with the SPIDER instrument held aloft by a crane on launch day. (Photo: Jared May)

Nagy, an assistant professor of physics in Arts & Sciences, is one of a team of scientists who will use the SPIDER instrument to look for a pattern, or polarization, in the earliest light we can measure. This statistically unique fingerprint would be produced by interactions with gravitational waves that could be traced back to the beginning of the universe. The SPIDER project is led by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“By searching for a particular polarization pattern in the cosmic microwave background — one that flips in a mirror — SPIDER will tell us about the universe when it was much less than one second old,” Nagy said.

Nagy, a faculty fellow of the McDonnell Center for the Space Sciences, and her graduate student Jared May built many new items for SPIDER in her laboratory at Washington University.

The team has prepared for a three-week flight at an altitude of roughly 110,000 feet above Antarctica. At this height, SPIDER will be collecting measurements above 99.5% of Earth’s atmosphere.

Follow the SPIDER team’s progress on Twitter as the flight continues.

Physicists Nagy and May with the SPIDER instrument held aloft by a crane on launch day. (Photo: Jared May)
The SPIDER instrument held aloft by a crane on launch day. (Photo courtesy @SPIDER_CMB on Twitter )
Another view of the SPIDER instrument held aloft by a crane on launch day. (Photo: Jared May)
A view of the scientific balloon, left, as it started to inflate, with SPIDER held aloft by a crane at right. (Photo courtesy @SPIDER_CMB on Twitter )
Another view of the scientific balloon, as seen from the opposite vantage, as it inflated before the SPIDER launch. (Photo courtesy NASA, via the ice pad camera on the long duration balloon site webcam)
(Photo courtesy @SPIDER_CMB on Twitter )

Funding: SPIDER is supported by NASA, through a grant from the Science Mission Directorate. Support in Antarctica is provided by the U.S. Antarctic Program, part of the National Science Foundation’s Office of Polar Programs.

