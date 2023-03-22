Sophomore opens late-night ice cream shop on South 40

Pop quiz: Which of the following is not available at WashU? Steelhead poke, curried mango quinoa, tofu schnitzel or soft-serve ice cream.

Somehow, the answer is ice cream. But that changes on Thursday, March 30, when sophomore Harrison Lieber debuts Campus Creamery, a late-night ice cream shop on the South 40 of the Danforth Campus. The business will serve vanilla ice cream blended with a variety of mix-ins such as Froot Loops, Cocoa Puffs, Oreos and marshmallows.

“It’s outrageously tasty,” said Lieber, whose favorite combination is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese’s Puffs and Oreos. “A big part of the fun is coming in and trying different combinations. With 12 mix-ins, there’s about 8,000 combinations you can try.”

Campus Creamery will host a grand opening party at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, live music from campus band Non-Euclidean Geometry and free samples.

Campus Creamery will be open 8-11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and is located near the South 40 clocktower.

“We’ll have great music and a really fun atmosphere,” said Lieber, a student in the McKelvey School of Engineering. “I want Campus Creamery to enhance student life at WashU.”

Campus Creamery is one of eight student-owned businesses supported by the Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship’s Student Entrepreneurial Program.