Sterling K. Brown to give WashU’s 162nd Commencement address

Sterling K. Brown, a St. Louis native and an award-winning actor who has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, will deliver the 2023 Commencement address at Washington University in St. Louis, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Martin made the announcement during a toast March 28 in Brookings Quadrangle to members of the Class of 2023, which includes undergraduate, graduate and professional degree candidates.

Brown

The university’s 162nd Commencement ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, on Francis Olympic Field on the Danforth Campus.

During the ceremony, Brown will receive an honorary doctor of fine arts degree. He will address more than 3,400 members of the Class of 2023 and their friends and family members.

Martin also announced the four other honorary degree recipients and the Commencement ceremony’s honorary grand marshal:

Emerita Trustee Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop, philanthropist and mentor to many Washington University students, doctor of laws;

Anthony Fauci, MD, a renowned physician-scientist and immunologist, doctor of science;

Alphonso Jackson, a Washington University School of Law alumnus and former U.S. secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, doctor of laws;

Paul Michael Lutzeler, the Rosa May Distinguished University Professor Emeritus in the Humanities at Washington University, doctor of humanities; and

Honorary Grand Marshal Cynthia Weese, a renowned architect and former dean of the School of Architecture at Washington University.

During the class toast, Martin also announced the two graduating students who were selected to deliver talks during the ceremony. Senior Samantha Grace Kaiser was selected by a committee of students, faculty and staff after an application process to be the undergraduate student speaker.

Kaiser is a candidate for a bachelor’s degree in computer science and mathematics from the McKelvey School of Engineering and a joint degree major in environmental analysis from Arts & Sciences.

Vijay Ramani, vice provost for graduate education and the Roma B. & Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished University Professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering, selected Nicholas Ethan Armstrong as the graduate student speaker. Armstrong is a candidate for a juris doctor and a joint certificate in public interest law, both from the School of Law.

Like last year, the Commencement ceremony will be followed by a festival stretching from Francis Field on the west end of the Danforth Campus to Tisch Park on the east end. The festival will feature lawn games, photo booths, live entertainment and food from St. Louis eateries.

For more information about the ceremony, visit the Commencement website.