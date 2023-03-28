THE RECORD

WashU names latest cohort of Mellon Mays fellows

Gore (left), Clay, Lott, ​Young and Zhang

Five sophomores in Arts & Sciences have been selected for the next cohort of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship (MMUF) program, which is celebrating 30 years at Washington University in St. Louis. 

The fellows are Leandrea Clay, Zach Gore, Jermicah Lott, ​​Amanda Young and Han Zhang. 

Over a two-year period, fellows work with a faculty mentor on a research project in the humanities and social sciences. Fellows who go on to enter a PhD program in a Mellon-designated field also are eligible for loan forgiveness. The program seeks to attract engaged scholar-activists who can contribute impactful research and build meaningful relationships with scholars and faculty members. To learn more about the fellows and their research, visit the Ampersand.

